No Power Can Stop Construction Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya: BJP Minister

We can tell for certain that a grand Ram temple will be constructed whenever time comes: UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said today that "no power can stop" construction of grand Ram temple at Ayodhya.

He said, the BJP "was, is and will always" favour construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The issue is pending with the Supreme Court, hence, I cannot comment," he said.

Mr Maurya, however, said that, "We can tell for certain in one line that a grand Ram temple would be constructed whenever time comes."

He was responding to queries about congregation of religious seers in Delhi to press for Ram temple construction through an ordinance by the Union government.

Mr Maurya said he respected the sentiments of honourable seers regarding the temple. He along with party organisation secretary Sunil Bansal was in the city to attend an event.

The deputy chief minister reiterated his party's stand on the issue and said, "No power can stop construction of grand Ram temple at the birthplace of Ramlala."

"As on date, the matter is pending with the Supreme Court and its verdict is awaited," he said, adding. "What we can firmly assure (people) is that not even a brick in the name of Babar would be laid or allowed to be laid at the birthplace of Ramlala".

Taking a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi without naming him, Mr Maurya said "The people are realising the 'asaliyat' and 'nakaliyat' (what is genuine and what is fake) of those who are attempting to cheat the Hindu community by putting on 'janev' (religious thread)."