No One Can Stop Us From Building Lord Ram Statue In Ayodhya: UP Minister

Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya says Ram Temple will be constructed in Ayodhya. (File)

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya today said nobody can stop the state government from building a statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The city belongs to Lord Ram and nothing in the name of Babar will be built there, he added.

Mr Maurya's comments come amid reports that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to announce a 151-metre tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Sarayu in Ayodhya.

"Since the Ram Mandir matter is sub-judice before the apex court, we cannot do anything there. But there is nobody who can stop us from erecting a statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. If at all someone tries to stop us then we will see. Ayodhya belongs to Shri Ram. Nobody can stop us from developing Ayodhya," the deputy chief minister said.

The Ram Temple will also be constructed in Ayodhya, he added. "Right now we cannot tell the date, as the matter is before the court. But, what we can assure now is that nobody will be able to make anything in Ayodhya in the name of Babar."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said it is natural "that all of us will be happy if the Ram Temple is constructed."

On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya case till next year to fix a date for the hearing.