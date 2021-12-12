No 'Neta, Neeti, Neeyat': BJP Chief JP Nadda Attacks Opposition In UP

BJP is not here to just sit and rule, JP Nadda claimed (File)

The Opposition parties do not have "neta, neeti and neeyat" (leader, policy, and intention), BJP chief JP Nadda said today in a sharp attack.

Addressing a public meeting in UP's Etah, JP Nadda said, "All parties in the country promote dynastic politics, casteism, and religious division. Vipakshi dalon ke pas na neta hai, na neeti hai aur neeyat to hai hi nahi. Only the BJP works for the public and their welfare. We are not here to sit and rule but to use our power to strengthen this country."

The BJP president said the parties like the Samajwadi Party are a threat to the nation. BJP speaks about development for all but the Opposition talks about "Jinnah-Jinnah", he said.

"Hum 'ganna' ki baat karte hai woh 'Jinnah' ki baat karti hai (We talk about sugarcane prices while they talk about Jinnah). I feel bad to say that there are political parties in the country who compare the great Sardar Patel to Jinnah. These parties are a threat to the nation. For the sake of power, they chant "Jinnah- Jinnah"," JP Nadda said.

It is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the Ram Mandir and Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor are being built, he added.

"If Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party had been in power today, the construction of Ram Mandir would not have been possible. The Yogi Adityanath government paid the pending Rs 11,000 crore to the sugarcane farmers which was to be paid by the SP since they ruled the state then," Mr Nadda added.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.