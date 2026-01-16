Advertisement

Will Be Venezuela's President "When The Right Time Comes", Says Machado

"There's a mission, and we are going to turn Venezuela into that land of grace, and I believe I will be elected when the right time comes as president of Venezuela, the first woman president," Machado said.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado says she will be elected president of her country "when the right time comes," according to an interview aired on Fox News on Friday.

