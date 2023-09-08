'No Need To Mix Religion, Politics': Congress Chief On DMK Leader's Remark

The DMK and the Congress are part of the INDIA alliance.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said religion and politics are different things and one need not mix them, his comment coming amid a political tussle over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks about Sanatana Dharma recently.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu minister and son of the southern state's Chief Minister MK Stalin, had derided Sanatana Dharma for its alleged divisiveness and lack of equality and had called for its eradication on the lines of diseases like malaria, dengue and coronavirus.

Asked about the remark, Mr Kharge said, "I have not come here to speak about anyone's religion. I have come to participate in a programme meant for the poor. Religion and politics are different things and there is no need to mix them. I don't want to debate on it."

Mr Kharge was speaking to reporters after attending the Chhattisgarh government's 'Bharose ka Sammelan' event in Thekwa in Rajnandgaon district in the afternoon.

Earlier in the day, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat had said Mr Kharge should clarify whether the Congress supported Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Congress are part of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

