No Naga Agreement Without Manipur People's Consent, Assures Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday assured that there will not be a final agreement on the vexed Naga problem in the northeast without the consent of the people of Manipur, a sposkesman for Manipur's civil society bodies said.The Minister held out the assurance to representatives of different civil society organisations from Manipur who met him in Delhi, Elangbam said.Those who met Rajnath Singh included leaders of United Committee Manipur, All Manipur United Clubs Organisation and Committee on Civil Societies Kangleipak, who are camping in the national capital to apprise central leaders of Manipur's stand on the framework agreement signed between the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland(Issac-Muivah) on August 3, 2015."The Minister said there is no question of compromising on Manipur's territory as a result of the agreement. The Centre will solicit the views of Manipur people before any final agreement."The civil organisation leaders pointed out that peace in Manipur was affected on June 18, 2001, when the ceasefire with the NSCN-IM faction was extended "without territorial limits".Earlier this week, the Manipur assembly passed a resolution to demand that details of the framework agreement be put in the public domain.The Manipur activists have met Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah and other national leaders.A team of United Naga Council is also camping in Delhi to demand implementation of the framework agreement.