No Money Demanded By Maharashtra's Ex-Home Minister: Sacked Mumbai Cop

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was fined Rs 15,000 by the inquiry panel. (File)

Suspended cop of Mumbai Police, Sachin Waze, today cleared former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's name in the extortion case and said that no money was demanded by him or his staff during his tenure at the office.

The former home minister and the suspended cop appeared before the Chandiwal commission of inquiry today.

During the interrogation by Anil Deshmukh's lawyer, Girish Kulkarni, Sachin Waze said that no money was demanded by the former home minister or his staff.

When asked about whether Anil Deshmukh had demanded extortion money from a beer bar in the city during his tenure in the office of the home minister, Sachin Waze said that he did not remember.

Now the next hearing of the Chandiwal Inquiry Commission will be on December 21. Inquiry commission fined Rs 15,000 to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh for seeking time.

Notably, Sachin Waze was arrested in the Antilia case.

Both Anil Deshmukh and Sachin Waze are in judicial custody in separate cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

The Commission is probing the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

