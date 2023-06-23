No Mobile Towers In Central Vista To Maintain Aesthetics: Delhi Civic Body

For the installation of new towers, the NDMC will invite bids. (File)

There should be no mobile towers in the Central Vista area while those in New Delhi area must not disturb the aesthetic aspects -- these are among the 37 NDMC guidelines for installation of communication towers, officials said on Friday.

In a document issued by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday, the civic body laid down its policy regarding the installation of communication towers to bring "uniformity" in the area.

The NDMC policy modifies the rules for the installation of communication towers by cellular and basic telecom operators on rooftops and ground bases within the premises and in the area under the jurisdiction of the Council.

The installation of towers or antennae should be in a manner that they do not disturb the "heritage and aesthetic aspects" of the New Delhi area, the document mentioned.

The mobile towers installed without permission post issuance of this policy may be regularised as per rules along with a penalty of Rs 10,000 per month from the date of installation of the tower.

For cellular towers existing before the issue of this policy, the telecom company and service provider may apply for regularisation within 30 days of notification of this Policy by paying arrears from the date of their existence.

The policy also increases the one-time permission charge from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for five years.

No change has been introduced to the monthly licence fee. "A monthly licence fee of Rs. 292 per sq. ft. plus service tax subject to a minimum of Rs 50,000," the policy mentioned.

No unauthorised Cell On Wheel (COW) will be allowed in the NDMC area, it said.

"The NDMC issues the policy for installation of mobile communication towers and related infrastructure to bring uniformity, based on the advisory guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunication and by considering all connected factors," an official said.

The antennae and towers, including appurtenances and equipment, should be located at the rear end of the plot and not be visible from the main entrance and road, the document said, adding no diesel generator sets are allowed at the tower site to cater to the power requirements of the antenna.

The NDMC will e-auction the sites for installation of COWs in the NDMC area on designated places on approved rates initially for three years, which may be extended further for two years, they added. For the installation of new towers, the NDMC will invite bids instead of following a "first come basis".

Installations of towers and antennas, either ground-based or on the rooftop, will not be permitted within Central Vista, however, if necessary, a committee will decide the issue on a case-to-case basis.

The committee will be chaired by NDMC Chairperson with members to be co-opted from Central Vista Committee Similarly, permission to install towers or antennae on the campus of NDMC schools including Navyug Schools and buildings of hospitals and dispensaries will not be given.

"However, in case there is a technical requirement for installation on these buildings, the matter shall be referred to the Chairperson NDMC for seeking exemption on a case-to-case basis," the document mentioned.

For heritage-listed buildings, a no objection certificate from the heritage conservative committee is also required and for the buildings within a radius of 300 metres from ASI monuments, a NOC from the National Monument Authority is required.

The multiplicity of towers needs to be avoided and the use of existing towers optimised by accommodating at least three operators for which they are designed and as per guidelines and amended by the Government of India from time to time, the document said.

