No Intention To Offend Anyone: UP Teacher After Case Over Kanwar Yatra Song

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has issued a video statement expressing regret after a police case against him over a song referencing the ongoing Kanwar yatra.

Rajneesh Gangwar, who teaches at MGM Inter College, claimed that he is neither anti-religion nor anti-government, but rather a supporter of both, and expressed regret if his words inadvertently hurt anyone's sentiments.

District Inspector of Schools Ajit Kumar Singh said an inquiry into the video has been conducted and a clarification was obtained from the teacher.

"The teacher's intention was not malicious, and it appears that the video has been deliberately circulated to stir controversy," he said.

Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The controversy erupted after a video circulated on social media that purportedly showed Gangwar singing a song to students with lyrics that roughly translate to: "Don't bring Kanwars, go light the lamp of knowledge, serve humanity and become a true human." Following the video's circulation, local BJP leaders and members of the Mahakal Seva Samiti lodged a complaint with the police.

Subsequently, on Monday night, Baheri police registered a case against Gangwar under Section 353(2) of the BNS, pertaining to making statements containing false information, rumour, or alarming news.

In his clarification video and a letter sent to the school principal on July 15, Gangwar explained that he "noticed a continuous decline in student attendance at MGM Inter College. Upon questioning, he learned that many young students were absent due to their participation in the Kanwar Yatra."

He stated that it was in this context that he recited the poem to students during the morning assembly on July 12. His primary objective, he clarified, was "to make young students aware of the dangers of going into crowded areas on roads, staying away from intoxication, and maintaining regular attendance in class."

He asserted that he had "no intention of offending anyone's religious sentiments".

Gangwar also highlighted his literary background, noting that he holds a PhD in Hindi literature from Allahabad University, and his poems and articles are regularly published in All India Radio, Doordarshan, and reputable newspapers.

He alleged that "some individuals, driven by envy, are attempting to tarnish his image by levelling false accusations." He emphasised that his "sole purpose is to educate and enlighten students about life's objectives".

Furthermore, he mentioned his roles as the "city president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Baheri unit, and the brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) under the government of India for the past four years".

