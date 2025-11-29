Uttar Pradesh Boy, 17, Creates AI Teacher; Video Of Its 'Teaching' Goes Viral

A 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has developed an AI-powered teacher named Sophie, drawing widespread attention after a video of the robot "teaching" in a classroom went viral. The student, identified as Aditya Kumar, is a Class 12 student at Shiv Charan Inter College, where the demonstration was recorded.

AI Robot 'Sophie' Answers Classroom Questions With Ease

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the AI teacher, created using a Large Language Model (LLM) chipset, can be seen introducing herself and responding to questions posed by Aditya. The robot says: "I am an AI teacher robot. My name is Sophie, and I was invented by Aditya. I teach at Shivcharan Inter College, Bulandshahr. Children, do you want to know anything from me?"



Aditya tested the robot's general knowledge by asking who the first President of India was, to which Sophie correctly answered Dr Rajendra Prasad. When asked to name the country's first Prime Minister, she responded accurately: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

"There Should Be A Lab in Every District": Teen Innovator

Speaking to ANI, Aditya said, "I have used an LLM chipset to build this robot, which is also used by big companies that make robots. It can clear students' doubts. For now, she can only speak, but we are designing it so it can write as well soon. There should be a lab in every district so students can come there and do research."

The demonstration attracted interest from students and teachers present in the classroom, many of whom praised the teenager's effort and innovation.