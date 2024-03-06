Kerala School Makes History With India's First AI Teacher 'Iris'

For added mobility, Iris even comes equipped with wheels.

A school in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is taking a revolutionary step in education with the introduction of AI teacher, Iris. Developed in collaboration with Makerlabs Edutech, Iris is the first humanoid robot teacher in the state and possibly the entire country.

This innovation comes from KTCT Higher Secondary School, an initiative by the Kaduvayil Thangal Charitable Trust. Iris is part of the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) project, a 2021 NITI Aayog initiative designed to boost extracurricular activities in schools.

The unveiling of Iris last month generated excitement. A video shared by Makerlabs on Instagram showcases the capabilities of this multilingual AI teacher. Iris can answer complex questions across various subjects, providing personalised voice assistance and facilitating interactive learning experiences. For added mobility, Iris even comes equipped with wheels.

“At the forefront of innovation, Makerlabs Edutech is proud to unveil our latest creation, IRIS – the AI Teacher Robot, poised to redefine the learning landscape as we know it. IRIS embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, inspiring confidence in more groundbreaking innovations to come,” the caption of the post read.

This development marks a significant shift in Kerala's education landscape. Iris has the potential to personalise learning, cater to different learning styles, and make education more engaging for students.

While the long-term impact remains to be seen, Iris certainly presents a glimpse into the future of education, where AI plays a supportive role in the classroom.