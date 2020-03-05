Over 4 Lakh Screened For Coronavirus In Sikkim, None Found Infected

Almost 70,000 vehicles were stopped and screened at various checkposts in Sikkim. (Representational)

The Sikkim government has said that over 4.06 lakh passengers arriving in the state have been screened so far for coronavirus or COVID-19 infection, but no positive case has been detected.

A total of 69,734 vehicles have been stopped for checking at Utteray, Ramman, Rangpo, Reshi and Melli checkposts. Around 4,06,993 passengers were screened for symptoms of coronavirus, but no positive case has been found in Sikkim till date, a statement issued by the state health department said. However, 14 passengers have reported their "travel history connected with China and Nepal".

Though no passenger has been detected with symptoms of coronavirus or referred as suspects or quarantined, four have been kept under observation as a precautionary measure, the statement said on Wednesday.

Health and family welfare secretary-cum-director general Pempa T. Bhutia has asked all district magistrates to take steps to deal with any situation in the wake of reports of outbreak of the disease in different parts of the country.

A total of 28 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in India so far, according to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.