No Board Exams Till February End, To Be Held Later: Education Minister

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for classes 10 and 12 will not be held till February end, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said during an interaction with teachers on Tuesday.

He, however, added that the board exams would be held later, but did not indicate when saying dates would be announced after assessing the coronavirus situation.

Unlike classes, the board exams would not be held online since "many schools are in rural areas", the minister said, adding that exams would not be postponed either.

"We cannot allow COVID-19 to impact students and have them labelled as COVID-era students who cleared the classes without any examination. We have organised JEE, NEET exams this year. It was one of the biggest examination conducted amid COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Pokhriyal said in response to a teacher's query.

"The CBSE board exams will be conducted on a reduced syllabus. Thirty per cent of the total syllabus has been scrapped. While some states have declared as much, others are likely to make an announcement soon. There will also be 33 per cent internal choice in the exam," the minister said in an online interaction with stakeholders.

Tuesday's webinar was meant to answer queries about whether the CBSE board exams would be conducted online or offline and addresses teachers' concerns shared on Twitter.

The interaction was initially scheduled for December 17, but was postponed after overwhelming response by teachers amid the coronavirus pandemic because of which most schools across states have remained closed since March this year.