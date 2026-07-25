No Barricades Or Warning Signs, 6-Year-Old Drowns In Pit In Greater Noida

A 6-year-old boy died after drowning in a water-filled pit in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area on Saturday. The boy was identified as Avyaan Surya, son of Kendriya Vidyalaya Vice Principal Siwan Yadav

According to locals, the nearly 15-foot-deep pit had been dug by the Greater Noida Authority for boring work and was filled with rainwater. Residents alleged that there was no barricading or warning sign around the pit.

The boy was playing with other children when he reportedly fell into the open pit. He was rescued by locals and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident has triggered outrage among residents, who accused the Greater Noida Authority of negligence. They highlighted the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site on the intervening night of January 16 and 17 in Noida.

Residents slammed the authority which had promised to secure open pits across the city.

SDM Sadar Ashutosh Gupta, who visited the spot, said initial information suggests there was no barricading around the pit. He stated that the contractor responsible for the site would face legal action if found negligent.