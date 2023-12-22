No Bail To AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Sanjay Singh has rejected all allegations against him and denied any wrongdoing (File/PTI)

A Delhi court today dismissed the bail application of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Special Judge MK Nagpal rejected the bail plea of Mr Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, the court adjourned its proceedings and said it will pronounce the verdict today.

During the arguments on Sanjay Singh's bail application, his counsel said there were contradictions in the statements of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses about paying bribes to Mr Singh.

The ED had opposed Mr Singh's application, asserting the probe was still underway and, if released on bail, he could hamper the investigation, tamper with evidence, and influence witnesses.

The anti-money laundering agency arrested Sanjay Singh on October 4. The ED alleged that Mr Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-2022 excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

The AAP leader has rejected the claims and denied any wrongdoing.

