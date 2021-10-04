No Ambulance For 2 Hours, Madhya Pradesh Woman Gives Birth In Tractor On Way To Hospital

The child was born on the way to the hospital (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh gave birth in a tractor-trolley today after an ambulance service run by the government for pregnant women failed to arrive in time, her family said. The incident took place in the state Devgaon village.

The woman was forced to take the tractor-trolley after waiting for the state-run "Janani Express" ambulance service, her relative Santram Patel said.

"I called 108 (the ambulance helpline) four times around 1 pm. I was told it will reach in 10 minutes. After it didn't arrive for two hours, we brought her to the Community Health Centre in Ajaigarh by a tractor-trolley. But, she delivered mid-way," he said.

Chief Medical and Health Officer RK Pandey said he was unaware of the incident and promised that action will be taken after he collects more information and an inquiry is set up.