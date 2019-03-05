With BJP Only In Bihar; Independent In Other States: Nitish Kumar's Party

Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) has tied-up with BJP to contest polls together in Bihar

Weeks ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), the ally of Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, clarified that the BJP-JD(U) alliance is limited only to the state of Bihar.

In its bid to expand, Nitish Kumar's party is planning to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in other states on its own.

"The alliance is limited to Bihar only and not outside it. Hence the party is independent in all the other states and is committed to working for the propagation of its legacy of the socialist movement," said KC Tyagi, national general secretary of the Janata Dal (United).

The national executive meeting of the JD(U) on Monday gave its nod for the creation of a three-member committee, comprising KC Tyagi, RCP Singh and Prashant Kishor, for holding preliminary talks with the heads of respective state units.

While JD(U) has announced the candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat from Lakshadweep, the party will explore the option of contesting some of the seats in the Northeast, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Mr Tyagi said.

