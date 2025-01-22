Nitish Kumar's JDU Withdraws Support To BJP-Led Government In Manipur

In a surprising development, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has withdrawn support from the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur and its lone MLA will sit in the Opposition benches. While this development will have no impact on the stability of the government, it is a strong message because the JDU is BJP's key ally at the Centre and in Bihar. The development also comes months after the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party, which is in power in Meghalaya, withdrew support to the Biren Singh government.

JDU won six seats in the 2022 Assembly election in Manipur, but months after the polls, five MLAs switched to the BJP, consolidating the ruling party's numbers. The BJP currently has 37 legislators in the 60-member Assembly. It is backed by five MLAs of the Naga People's Front and three Independents, giving it a comfortable majority.

Ksh Biren Singh, who heads Manipur's JDU unit, has written to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, informing him of the development.

"In the election to State Assembly of Manipur held in February/March, 2022, six candidates set up by Janata Dal(United) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of Janata Dal United) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of Constitution of India of the five MLAs is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal. After Janata Dai(United) became a part of INDIA bloc, support to the BJP led government was withdrawn by Janata Dal(United) by informing the office of Hon'ble Governor, Leader of the House(Chief Minister) and Speaker."

"As such, seating arrangement of the lone MLA of Janata Dal(United) in Manipur, Md. Abdul Nasir is made in the Opposition Bench in the last session of Assembly by the Speaker," the letter said.

"It is, hereby, further reiterated that Janata Dal(United), Manipur Unit does not support the BJP led state government in Manipur, and our lone MLA, Md. Abdul Nasir, shall be treated as an opposition MLA in the House," it added.

Nitish Kumar's JDU, which won 12 seats in the general election this year, is among the key allies whose support helped the BJP reach the majority mark after its seat tally dropped this time. The BJP and JDU are also allies in Bihar, where Assembly polls are due this year. JDU president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, known for his flip-flops across the political divide, returned to the NDA fold last year after being one of the key players in the INDIA Opposition bloc.