Nitish Kumar Jabs Rahul Gandhi On Caste Count: 'I Did It, He Claims Credit'

In a sharp response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Bihar caste survey, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today accused the Congress MP of trying to take credit for something he has not done.

#WATCH | Patna: When asked "Rahul Gandhi is taking credit for the caste census in Bihar", Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "... Has he forgotten when the caste census happened? I conducted it in the presence of 9 parties. In 2019-2020, I would talk about conducting caste census... pic.twitter.com/TZJ9XZ5SqO — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024