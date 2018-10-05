Nitish Kumar Hints At Reducing State Taxes On Petroleum Products

Nitish Kumar hinted at a reduction of prices of petroleum products in Bihar. (File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said today that the state was looking forward to reducing taxes on petroleum products, following the Centre's decision to slash excise duty on the same a day earlier.

He was responding to queries as to whether the Bihar government would take a cue from the Centre, besides some BJP-ruled states which have announced a cut in taxes imposed on petrol and diesel.

"Ghataenge, ghataenge....(It will reduce). A decision will be taken later in the day," Mr Kumar told reporters in Patna on the sidelines of a function.

Incidentally, the BJP is also an alliance partner in the ruling coalition in Bihar.

