New BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Hits Ground Running, First Meeting Focuses On Poll Strategy

Nitin Nabin, BJP's newly appointed national president, has begun his tenure with a sharp focus on organisation and elections, and by chairing his first major meeting at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

According to sources, the meeting is being held in three sessions and is centred on setting the BJP's political and organisational direction under the new chief. As part of the proceedings, Nitin Nabin is being felicitated by senior leaders and party members, following which he is expected to address the gathering. An introduction of newly appointed state presidents is also on the agenda, before the meeting concludes with a vote of thanks.

According to sources, the BJP national president's upcoming tour programme is likely to be finalised during the meeting. Senior leaders are also discussing strategies for states heading into Assembly and local body elections, with leaders from poll-bound states actively participating in the deliberations.

Organisational matters are a key focus area. Sources said discussions are underway on strengthening party structures, along with deliberations on the Prime Minister's radio programme Mann Ki Baat and ways to deepen its outreach among workers and voters. A special strategy is also likely to be drawn up to launch a nationwide public awareness campaign on the Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, also known as G RAM G Act.

The meeting is being attended by BJP state presidents, former state presidents and heads of various party departments. Party leaders said the brainstorming exercise is aimed at aligning organisational priorities with the party's electoral goals under Nitin Nabin's leadership.

Sources indicated that beginning his tenure with an organisational and election-focused meeting reflects Nitin Nabin's intent to quickly assert control over the party apparatus and set the tone for the months ahead.

Soon after taking charge, Nitin Nabin cleared his first set of organisational appointments, naming election in-charges and co-in- charges for the Kerala Assembly elections and several civic body polls. Senior leader Vinod Tawde has been entrusted with the Kerala responsibility, while Ram Madhav has been appointed in charge of the Greater Bengaluru civic elections.

Party sources said these early decisions provide the first glimpse of Nitin Nabin's emerging team and underline a preference for experienced leaders with organisational and election management credentials. The swift moves are being seen as a signal that the new BJP chief is keen to stay focused on execution and election preparedness from the start.