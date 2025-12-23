'40% Pollution Linked To Us': Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's Confession

As Delhi chokes under toxic smog, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday acknowledged that the transport sector contributes significantly to pollution and stressed the urgent need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Gadkari said, "If there is any true nationalism today, it is reducing imports and increasing exports. But look at our situation. I stay in Delhi for two days and develop a throat infection. Delhi is troubled by pollution. I am the Road Transport Minister, and around 40 per cent of pollution is linked to our sector."

He further questioned the country's heavy reliance on fossil fuels, noting that India spends nearly Rs 22 lakh crore annually on fossil fuel imports. "What kind of nationalism is this? Fossil fuels are limited, and pollution is increasing. Can't we reduce fossil fuel usage? Why can't we promote electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered vehicles, which can lead to zero pollution?" he asked.

Gadkari's remarks came as Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at a hazardous level of 413 at around 8 am on Tuesday, severely affecting visibility and public health. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality reached 'severe' levels in several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Major pollution hotspots included Anand Vihar (AQI 466), Ashok Vihar (444) and Chandni Chowk (425). Areas around India Gate, Kartavya Path and Rashtrapati Bhavan were also blanketed by toxic smog, with the AQI recorded at 384, categorised as 'Very Poor'.

In response to the alarming pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked all measures under GRAP Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR. As part of emergency steps, truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed to suppress dust and curb particulate pollution.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on pollution in Parliament. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the matter during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, demanding a structured debate on air pollution. Calling it a "national health emergency", he urged the government to discuss concrete measures to tackle the crisis.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, accused the opposition of "stalling" the debate in Parliament on air pollution. Rijiju said the government was fully ready for the discussion, but the "Congress encouraged others to stage protests" in the Well of the House over the VB-G RAM G bill.