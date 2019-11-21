577 Crores Collected Since New Traffic Rules Came Into Effect: Centre

Accidents and fatalities have reduced, Nitin Gadkari said (File)

The Centre on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that the number of road accidents and fatalities have reduced as well as the government has earned over Rs 577 crore revenue through challans since the implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"As per the information available from certain states and Union Territories, the road accidents and fatalities have reduced," Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari responded to a query from M. Selvaraj, a lawmaker from Tamil Nadu.

In a written reply, Mr Gadkari said the number of fatalities in Kerala during September-October this year was 314 which was 321 during the corresponding period in 2018, a reduction of 2.1 per cent.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of fatalities during corresponding months this year was 1,355, from 1,503 during 2018 - 9.8 per cent less.

The number of lesser fatality incidents were reported in other states like Bihar (411 in September-October this year from 459 during 2018), Gujarat (480 from 557 in 2018), Uttarakhand (61 from 78), Haryana (438 from 497), Puducherry (9 from 13), Chandigarh (2 from 8).

Responding to a query of another lawmaker, the Minister said a total of 38,39,406 challans have been issued since the implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 and amounts earned so far are estimated to be over Rs 577 crore.

He clarified that the Ministry has not received any information from any state that they are not implementing the provisions of the Act.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 is intended to bring reforms in the area of Road Safety, bring citizen facilitation, transparency, and reduce corruption with the help of information technology and removing intermediaries, he said.

