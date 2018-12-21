Nitin Gadkari Explains How 'Mahagathbandhan' Stems From 'Helplessness'

Nitin Gadkari called the grand alliance a "majboori" (compulsion), a game of compromises and compulsions

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the reason behind a 'Mahagathbandhan' or grand alliance of opposition parties is their "majboori" (compulsion), while adding that such an alliance is a game of compromises, compulsions and limitations.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Mr Gadkari asserted that it is the might of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has compelled political rivals "those who used to avoid each other to hug each other."

Mr Gadkari's statement came on the day disgruntled RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha joined the Bihar 'Mahagathbandhan' with Congress and Lalu Yadav's RJD as its partners. Mr Kushwaha, who accused the BJP leadership of being arrogant, severed ties with the NDA on Thursday.

"The meaning of 'Mahagathbandhan' is - politics is a game of compromises, compulsions and limitations. When a party comes to know that they alone cannot defeat the other party, then they forge an alliance. No one enters the alliance with happiness, they come due to helplessness," he told news agency ANI.

"The strength of the BJP and Modi ji is big, hence, the opposition is thinking of an alliance. Those who earlier used to avoid each other are now hugging each other. The reason behind their friendship is our (BJP) strength. We are going ahead on the basis of our strength," he added.

A similar remark on the grand alliance was passed by BJP national president Amit Shah, who referred to 'Mahagathbandhan' as an 'illusion'.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the show of unity to orchestrate 'Mahagathbandhan' is underway. The main aim of the grand alliance is to try and defeat the BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Explaining his recent remark about why he advised some BJP leaders to speak less, Mr Gadkari asserted that there are few people who often cause controversy when they speak to the media. This, he explained, hampers the image of the party.

"In the party, there is a spokesperson to speak officially (on party stand). But there are few people in the party who whenever speak to the media, create controversy. One should not speak such things that leads to controversy and hamper the image of the party. This adversely affects the image of the party," he added.

When asked about BJP's performance in the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections, Mr Gadkari said winning and losing is part of democracy. However, he said he was confident that the BJP will win the upcoming general election with a huge majority.

"Winning or losing is part of democracy. I don't see it as a defeat because there was just a marginal difference in the number of seats between the BJP and the Congress. I believe in Rajasthan the government changes every five years. Whatever were the loopholes, we will work on that for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," he said.

"Development would be the main agenda of the Modi government, which has done unparalleled work in the last 4.5 years. Work done in the past 50 years is no match for it," he added.

