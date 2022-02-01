Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Fragile 5' Jibe After Rahul Gandhi's 'Zero-Sum Budget' Remark

Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that UPA had made India a part of the "fragile five" economies (File)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what she called "uninformed comment on the budget" and said that he should first implement what he preaches in states governed by his party.

Following the presentation of Budget 2022-23 in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi called it a "zero-sum budget", saying it has nothing for the salaried, middle class, and the poor.

"That's not right. I wish as a leader of the oldest party, please understand what has been said. I pity people who come up with quick responses. Quick and understanding response I am ready to answer but just because you want to put something on Twitter, it does not help," she said at a media briefing.

She alleged that the Congress-led UPA government had made the country a part of the "fragile five".

In 2013, India was classified as among the "fragile five" economies that heavily depended on foreign capital for financial growth.

"Whatever he is preaching to us, he should go and implement in the Congress-ruled states," she said.

She wondered if the employment situation in Punjab or Chhattisgarh is any better.

"Has he been able to stop suicides of cotton farmers in Maharashtra?" she wondered and said that before speaking he should do what he preaches.

"I take criticism but not from somebody who has not done his homework," she added.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, who was also present at the briefing, quipped that it is correct to assume that Rahul Gandhi could not understand the budget which will have far-reaching implications.