NDTV Profit Conclave To Discuss 'India: The Real Deal' With Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal

As India steps into one of the most consequential chapters of its economic story, NDTV Profit will host the NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 - India: The Real Deal. The conclave is scheduled for tomorrow in New Delhi.

The conclave follows a period of sharp recalibration in global trade - long awaited India-US bilateral trade agreement, and a landmark India-European Union agreement that has already been described as the "mother of all deals".

These developments have unsettled old certainties about supply chains, alliances, and economic dependence, while simultaneously opening new pathways for India. The conversation about growth is no longer only about domestic reforms; it is now inseparable from how India engages with the world.

Anchoring the day will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will headline the conclave with a high-level dialogue mounted around 'Budget 2026: Betting on India.' Her insights will lend gravitas to a conversation that comes as India balances fiscal discipline with growth imperatives, and economic resilience with global priorities.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will also be part of the conclave, offering an insider's perspective on the real story behind India's trade negotiations - the trade-offs, and the strategic calculations that shape India's engagement with the world.

NDTV Profit Conclave has been curated as a serious, reflective, and forward-looking global macro-economic dialogue - about choices, strategy, and opportunity - that will also reflect on the current fiscal imperatives shaping India's path ahead. It will also bring together leaders who shape policy, influence markets, and build enterprises that carry India's ambition beyond its borders.

The conclave's narrative will be shaped by the institutional authority of Dr Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), and the macroeconomic perspective of V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser.

From industry and enterprise, it will feature Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO of EY India and President of CII, alongside Rahul Bharti of Maruti Suzuki and Rajesh Sharma of Capri Global Housing Finance, voices that represent manufacturing, finance, and domestic growth. The strategic imagination of Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, will add a broader historical and economic lens to India's choices.

The global imperatives of the changing economic order will be interpreted by some of the sharpest minds in finance - Devina Mehra of First Global, N Jayakumar of Prime Securities, and Dharmesh Mehta of DAM Capital Advisors - bringing real-time insight into how capital is reading India's trajectory. At the same time, the rise of Bharat's economic ecosystem will be reflected through Yashish Dahiya of PB Fintech, Dr Faruk G Patel of KP Group, Ankur Thadani of TPG, JS Gujral of Syrma SGS Technology, and Sachin Seth of CRIF High Mark - whose collective work spans financial services, technology, manufacturing, and data.

On matters of national strength and industrial capability, the presence of Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary, alongside Rajinder Singh Bhatia of Kalyani Group and Ashish Rajvanshi of Adani Defence, underscores how economic ambition and strategic resilience are increasingly intertwined.

"India's real power today lies not just in its unprecedented growth, but in clarity of purpose. The NDTV Profit Conclave is about understanding the macro-economic influences on India's future and the choices that will define our economic trajectory, especially in the light of the economic undercurrents we are currently witnessing," said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV.

The NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 is a dialogue to explore India's evolving economic identity - a country that is increasingly confident, outward-looking, and assertive about its place in the world. It will be a conversation that will dive deeper into the inner workings of a complex economy, interpret the direction of global economic narratives, and reflect the mood of a nation that is ready to play a larger role in global commerce.

As tariffs reshape trade and partnerships redefine alignments, India faces decisions that will shape its trajectory for the decades ahead. The NDTV Profit Conclave 2026 will engage with those questions seriously, with purpose and in the collective interest of a new India.