'Struggle Won't End Till Convicts Are Hanged': Nirbhaya's Parents

Nirbhaya's parents have endured an excruciating fight for justice.

The parents of a 23-year-old woman who was brutally assaulted and gangraped in 2012 on Monday expressed hope that the four convicts will finally be hanged on March 3, the latest execution date fixed by a court after two earlier death warrants against the convicts were stayed.

"We hope the order is finally executed," the mother of the woman, referred to as Nirbhaya, said just after a Delhi court issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts. They will hang on March 3 at 6 am.

Nirbhaya's father said now that the death warrant has been issued, they have been receiving congratulatory messages stating their seven-year-old struggle for justice will finally come to an end.

"We are happy with the issuance of death warrant. But our struggle will continue till they are hanged," the father said.

This is the third time that death warrants have been issued against Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31). Two earlier warrants could not be executed as the convicts were yet to exhaust the legal and other remedies available.

The first date of execution, January 22, was postponed to February 1 by a January 17 court order.

Then the trial court, on January 31, stayed, "till further orders" the execution of the four convicts as they had not exhausted all their legal remedies.