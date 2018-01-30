"Nirbhaya Could Have Stayed Home": Raipur Schoolteacher's Shocking Lesson The students of Raipur Kendriya Vidyalaya said biology teacher Snehlata Shankhwar had accused women of inviting rapes and molestation through revealing attire

Highlights Biology teacher in Chhattisgarh defends blatantly sexist lecture The teacher denounced girls who wear jeans and lipstick "A person's safety is in their own hands," the teacher said



The students of Snehlata Shankhwar alleged that she had accused women of inviting rapes and molestation through revealing attire and blamed the young woman in the horrific Nirbhaya gangrape case that shook the nation five years ago.



The young paramedical student, she said, had been out with a man who was not her husband. The assailants, she said, were not in the wrong given the social rules. Referring to the demand for justice by the woman's parents, she said, "you say justice is not being done... now these men will be hanged but you can't control your daughter..."



In a co-ed class, the teacher had also made a set of outrageous comments, denouncing girls who wear jeans and lipstick and claiming they were "shamelessly" inviting attention of boys. In the audio clip the students said they made, the teacher is even heard saying when boys see girls "doing it" with one person they assume the girl would "do it" with others as well.



Ms Shankhwar today justified her remarks, saying she was warning a group of students who were out late.



"I saw Class 11 students outside at 8:30 pm and suggested they go home," she said. "A person's safety is in their own hands. What happened with Nirbhaya was wrong, but had she not gone out late, she could have saved herself".



"I instruct girls according to Kendriya Vidyalaya's code of conduct," the teacher added. "Parents should ensure that their children should at least wear the school uniform properly. I have objected and pointed out at girl students for wearing lipstick at times".



