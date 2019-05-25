Seer Who Performed A 'Yagna' For Digvijaya Singh Sacked

A unique havan was conducted for Digvijaya Singh for his win in Bhopal.

A Hindu seer, who was part of Niranjani Akhara, was sacked on Saturday for performing organising "Yagna" and "Anusthan" for Bhopal Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh during the Lok Sabha campaign.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vairagyanand had conducted a unique "havan" with five kilograms of red chilli for a week for the defeat of BJP's candidate from Bhopal Pragya Thakur.

"There is no doubt that Vairagyanand is a true sage but it is not a duty of a sage to favour one person and pray to defeat another. He has been sacked fromthe Panchayati Akhara as we had warned him to stop his activities in favour Digvijaya Singh," Akhil Bharatiya Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri said.

"Sadhus should work for the growth and prosperity of the nation," he added.

The seer failed in his attempt as Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur won her first ever Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 3,64,822 lakh votes.

She had won a total of 8,66,482 votes in the constituency.

The seer, associated with Panchayati Niranjani Akhara (followers of Lord Shiva and Vishnu), had claimed to ensure Digvijaya Singh's victory in the elections by organising "Yagna". He had announced a rally of at least 20,000 sages in the city in favour of the Congress leader.

"I will organise a parade of 20,000 sages in Bhopal in Digvijaya Singh's support to disperse the impression that only BJP has a following of great sadhus and saints," he had said.

The seer had also claimed to take ''Samadhi'' if Digvijaya Singh loses in the polls.

Apart from Vairagyanand, Namdas Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, had organised a three-day ''maha yagna'' along with Digvijaya Singh and other saints.

Later an FIR was filed against Computer Baba, alleging that he was fanning communal sentiments while campaigning for Digvijaya Singh.

When BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in power, Vairagyanand had tried his best to overthrow him with the help of supernatural power of sages. He had also accused Mr Chouhan of making efforts to "buy" saints by offering ministerial status to their leader.