US Envoy To UN Nikki Haley Visits India To Boost Indo-US Ties Talks between Haley and Indian officials could include a host of topics including India-US strategic ties and significant global developments.

Share EMAIL PRINT Nikki Haley will meet with senior Indian government officials, NGO leaders, and the interfaith community New York: Nikki Haley is traveling to India for the first time as the US Ambassador to the UN on a two-day visit during which she will meet senior Indian officials, business leaders and students, underscoring America's "strong alliance" with the country.



Talks between Nikki Haley, the highest ranking Indian-American in the Donald Trump administration, and Indian officials could include a host of topics including India-US strategic ties and significant global developments.



Ms Haley will be in New Delhi from 26th to 28th June during which she will meet with senior Indian government officials, NGO leaders, and the interfaith community "to underscore the United States' shared values and strong alliance with the people of India," a brief media advisory from the US Mission to the UN said here yesterday.



While the media advisory did not give further details of the 46-year-old diplomat's programme during her visit, she could call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is likely to meet senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.



She will also deliver remarks to a group of business and government leaders, students, and civil society on advancing US-India relations.



The visit to India by one of the Republican party's rising stars comes just days before US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis will host External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister of Defense Nirmala Sitharaman in Washington for the inaugural US-India 2+2 Dialogue on July 6.



This meeting will focus on strengthening strategic, security, and defense cooperation as the United States and India jointly confront global challenges, the State Department has said.







Nikki Haley's visit assumes significance as the Trump administration walks away from key multi-lateral pacts, re-writing American engagement with its key western allies. Ms Haley's visit comes just days after she announced, along side Mike Pompeo, that the US was withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council.



Under the Trump presidency, US has pulled away from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris Climate agreement, where India had played a leadership role in bringing the global pact to fruition.



Following Washington's withdrawal from the Iran deal and the re-imposition of sanctions, Sushma Swaraj had said at a press conference in New Delhi that India will comply with UN sanctions and not any country-specific sanctions.



Last month, she had also met Iran's visiting Foreign Minster Javad Zarif during which he sought India's support in salvaging Iran's nuclear deal with leading world powers in the wake of US pull out from it.



Nikki Haley visited India in late 2014 when she was the South Carolina Governor.



