Next 8 Years Will See Indian Railways On New Journey Of Modernisation: PM Modi

He said that in the next 8 years, India will see railways on a new journey of modernisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated multiple projects of the Indian Railway in Kolkata.

Just a short while after he performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben who passed away early this morning, PM Modi joined the event at Howrah Railway Station through video conferencing.

Apologising for not being able to be present physically at the event, PM Modi said, "I was supposed to come to West Bengal but due to personal reasons, I am unable to be there. I seek forgiveness from the people of Bengal."

Speaking at the inauguration event of Railway projects, the Prime Minister said the Central government is making investments to modernise Indian Railways. PM Modi said that metro routes introduced today will further improve the ease of living of citizens of West Bengal.

"I bow to the holy land of Bengal, where the freedom struggle of India began. We started from Vande Mataram and today we have reached up to Vande Bharat," he said.

He further said that in the next eight years, India will see railways on a new journey of modernisation.

"Central government is making record investments to modernise Indian Railways. Now modern trains like Vande Bharat express, Tejas express and Humsafar express are being made in India. In the next eight years, we'll see the railways on a new journey of modernisation," said PM Modi.

PM Modi flagged off the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express and the purple line of the Kolkata Metro. He said that the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri train route will boost connectivity in the North-East sector.

The PM said that the new India is aiming for 475 Vande Bharat trains.

The Prime Minister remembered Bengal's contribution to the freedom movement and said December 30 is a significant day in history. "On December 30, 1943, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave the clarion call for Independence and raised the Indian flag in the Andamans," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that for the cleaning of Adi Ganga river, a modern infrastructure worth more than Rs 600 crore is being prepared.

"The Government is working towards the cleanliness of the river beds and prevention of contamination by modern sewage treatment plants," he said.

The Prime Minister said be it Security, Swacchata or Ease of Living, the Indian Railways is creating a new identity for New India with the efforts of Sabka Prayas.

He further said that the world's most powerful electric locomotives in the world are being rapidly manufactured in India.

"The Indian Railways have established a global identity. The newly launched projects will benefit the logistics sectors. The modern electric engines of India are going global," the PM said.

He said that the Government is dedicated to improving the infrastructure synergy and improving coordination among the various modes of transportation.

"Infrastructure and transport were major limitations to India's progress. The PM GatiShakti master plan was brought to solve these challenges. It is giving a boost to multimodal connectivity, highways and airports, ensuring seamless connectivity," the PM added

He said that the people of Bengal have immense love for India and they follow the mantra of Nation First even when it comes to tourism; they prefer India over travelling abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off Vande Bharat Express and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 7800 crore in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other leaders present at the event in Howrah.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the ultra-modern Semi High Speed Vande Bharat Express Train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities.

PM flagged off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri . The train will stop at Malda Town, Barsoi and Bolpur (Shantiniketan) stations enroute on both the directions.

Prime Minister also inaugurated the Joka-Taratala Stretch of Joka-Esplanade Metro Project (Purple Line). The 6.5-Km stretch having 6 stations namely Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2475 Crore.

Passengers of southern parts of the Kolkata City like Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited by inauguration of this project.

During the programme, Prime Minister also dedicated four railway projects to the Nation. These include Boinchi - Shaktigarh 3rd Line, developed at a cost of Rs 405 crore; Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project, developed at a cost of Rs 565 crore; Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line, developed at a cost of of Rs 254 crore; and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project developed at a cost of a cost of more than Rs 1080 crore.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 335 crore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)