Newborn Twin Girls Found Murdered In J&K A Day After Similar Case In Delhi

In a shocking case, the bodies of newborn twins with their throats slit were recovered in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said today, adding that their father has been arrested.

The bodies of the newborn baby girls were found in their home in the Chaijjla Kayani village of the Mendhar sub-division of the district.

The father of the babies was initially detained for questioning and later was arrested, said officials.

Authorities said immediately after receiving information about the bodies of two newborn baby girls lying in the house of Mohd Khursheed of Chajjla Keyani village, a team was sent to the village.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. A board of doctors has been constituted to carry out the post-mortem and furnish a detailed report.

Doctors said that after completion of medico-legal formalities, the bodies would be handed over to police.

The incident has sent shock waves throughout the district as it involves the fate of girl children at a time when the country is celebrating the birth, education and contribution of women to the development of the country and its democratic institutions.

This comes a day after newborn twin girls were found murdered in Delhi. Desperate for a son, a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his three-day-old twin daughters and buried them near his house in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area.



