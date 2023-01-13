Kerala Only Indian State In New York Times List Of Places To Visit In 2023

The report also mentions Kumarakom, a small village in Kerala famous for its scenic backwaters.

After ringing in the new year, people around the world are chalking out their travel plans for 2023. To help you choose the best destination, The New York Times has recommended 52 places that one can visit this year. And, Kerala, 'God's own country', has been featured on the list.

The report describes Kerala as “a southern Indian state celebrated for its beaches, backwater lagoons, cuisine and rich cultural traditions like the Vaikathashtami festival”.

The report also mentions Kumarakom, a small village in Kerala famous for its scenic backwaters. Visitors can engage in various fun activities there such as weaving ropes from coconut fibre, paddling through canals, and climbing a palm tree.

Kumarakom is situated on the banks of the Vembanad lake and has lush green paddy fields, mangrove forests, and a variety of flora and fauna. Traditional country boats, canoes, and crafts are used to explore the picturesque village.

Maravanthuruthu is another place in Kerala that has been highlighted in the report. It is located in the Kottayam district where one can enjoy village street art and traditional temple dance among other fun events.

Besides Kerala, other places that made it to the list are London, Japan's Morioka, Kilmartin Glen in Scotland, Auckland in New Zealand, Palm Springs in California, the Kangaroo Island of Australia, Vjosa River in Albania, and Tromso in Norway.

Last year, TIME magazine named Kerala in its list of “50 extraordinary destinations to explore”. The southern state was among the world's greatest places to visit in 2022 according to the magazine. Calling it an “ecotourism hotspot” and “one of India's most beautiful states”, the report underlined the backwaters, temples, and beaches that Kerala is known for. It also mentioned the ayurvedic treatments, yoga, and traditional delicious meals offered in the state.