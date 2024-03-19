New Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini Expands Cabinet, Inducts 8 MLAs

Nayab Singh Saini and five ministers took oath last week.

The Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana carried out the first cabinet expansion on Tuesday by inducting eight MLAs as ministers. Mr Saini and five ministers took oath last week.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan here.

BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta was the first one to be administered oath as cabinet minister.

Gupta took oath in Sanskrit. He was a minister in the previous M K Khattar cabinet.

Thereafter, Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhe Singh Yadav, Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, Bawani Khera MLA Bishamber Singh Balmiki, and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh were sworn in as ministers of state (independent charge).

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

