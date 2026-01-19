New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 Sees 20% Rise In Footfall With Free Entry

The 53rd edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) concluded on Sunday with a 20 per cent increase in footfall. It drew over 2 million book lovers, thanks to the event's first-ever free entry. Crowds thronged the stalls, attended author sessions, and participated in lively discussions over the nine-day festival.

Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) under the Ministry of Education, the fair featured more than 1,000 publishers from over 35 countries, 600 special events, and 1,000 speakers. Families, students, and first-time visitors explored the fair extensively, with publishers reporting higher sales and deeper engagement, especially in children's and general-interest sections.

The fair was inaugurated by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with the Culture Ministers of Qatar and Spain.

Guests included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and other senior officials. International participation featured over 35 countries, with Qatar as Guest of Honour and Spain as the Focus Country. They offered sessions on multilingual poetry, children's literature, theatre, and AI in literary translation.

A major highlight was the Indian Military History Pavilion – “Valour & Wisdom @75”, spanning 1,000 sq metres. It displayed over 500 books, hosted 100+ special sessions, and displayed life-size replicas of the Arjun Tank, INS Vikrant, and LCA Tejas.

The Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Naval Staff engaged with visitors.

Senior officers and veterans shared first-hand experiences from Kargil, the role of women in the Armed Forces, and the legacy of Param Vir Chakra awardees.

Children and families were a major part of the event through the “Kidz Express” Pavilion, which hosted storytelling, quizzes, art workshops, and interactions with child authors. Evenings featured cultural performances by composer Ricky Kej, the Manganiyars, Rahasya the Project, and military bands.

The Fair also recognised innovative stalls with Certificates of Appreciation, awarded to Qatar, the Ministry of Culture, Notion Press, Rajkamal Prakashan, HarperCollins, Pegasus, and V K Global.

The next edition of NDWBF will be held on January 16-24, 2027.