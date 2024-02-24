Delhi's First Pickleball Fest Draws Global Crowd

The Delhi carnival, organized by Shaleen Jain.

The Sainik Farms in New Delhi recently hosted its first-ever Pickleball Carnival, marking a significant milestone in the sport's burgeoning popularity in India. This event comes at a time when pickleball, a sport that originated as a children's game in the United States in 1965, is experiencing a rapid growth in popularity worldwide.

Played both indoors and outdoors, it involves two or four players hitting a perforated plastic ball over a net using paddles. The game's accessibility and engaging nature have contributed to its impressive growth, with a 40% increase in players over the last three years in the US alone.

The Delhi carnival, organized by Shaleen Jain, attracted over 100 players of various skill levels, from seasoned pros to enthusiastic beginners. Jain, a lifelong tennis organizer and player, has shifted his focus to pickleball, citing its inclusive and dynamic nature. "I've been involved in tennis my entire life, but pickleball has a unique charm that's hard to ignore," Mr Jain told NDTV.

The event was a melting pot of cultures, with players from different countries, including Russia's Daria and Serbia's Nicolai, participating. "I am new to pickleball, but it's incredibly fun," said Daria, echoing the sentiments of many beginners at the carnival. Nicolai added, "Although I'm new to the sport, I've grown to love it quickly."

India's affair with pickleball is not new. In 2023, the country hosted three major tournaments: The Mumbai Tournament with 470 players, The Indian Open Pickleball Championship with 240 players, and the Global Sports Championship attracting 370 participants. The Delhi carnival is another feather in the cap for Indian pickleball enthusiasts, highlighting the sport's expanding footprint in the country.