Wing Walking: All You Need To Know About This Adventurous Aerial Activity 

People driven by adventure are built differently. They are often drawn by the pull of thrilling activities to experience a heightened sense of fulfilment. Feeling alive is their motto, and chasing high-adrenaline endeavours is their mission. If you are an adventure buff, have you ever tried wing walking? A unique variation of skydiving, wing walking is a mid-air stunt where participants stand on the wings of an aircraft. Of course, they are secured with a harness.

Recently, a digital creator, Ambar Lee, shared her experience of wing walking on Instagram. The text overlay in the video read, “POV: You decide that skydiving isn't scary enough.” The clip shows the creator putting on protective goggles and a suit before mounting the biplane's wings. As it takes off, the wind slaps across her face at high speed, with clear blue skies above and lush green pastures below. She squeals with joy and savours the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The caption reads, “I guess why jump out of a plane when you can stand on top of it?? If you're an adrenaline junkie, I highly recommend”

The video amassed over 3.5 million views and some wonderful reactions.

“I could never do this !!!!!!! Brave girl,” lauded a user.

“Something I didn't know I needed on my bucket list,” shared an adventure junkie.

“Watching this video already gave me a feeling that I can't even explain,” admitted another.

“This feels so freeing,” said one person.

“But why does this seem way better than skydiving?” asked an amused individual.

“This feels safer than skydiving,” read a remark.

History Of Wing Walking

Wing walking is the act of walking or performing stunts on the wings of an aircraft in motion, typically a biplane. It is believed that wing walking first began in America in the 1920s. U.S. military pilots, also known as barnstormers, were the masterminds behind this aerial sport.

After World War I, these trained pilots found employment by performing aerial shows. The availability of aeroplanes after the Great War made their jobs easier. However, due to safety concerns, the barnstorming era came to an end in the mid-1920s. The activity was revived in the 1970s with improved safety measures.

Where To Experience Wing Walking

You can enjoy the ultimate wing walking experience in its place of origin – the United States. The Mason Wing Walking Academy in Sequim, Washington, is a must-visit for an unforgettable aerial adventure.

In the United Kingdom, you can sign up for wing walking at several locations, including AeroSuperbatics, The Wing Walk Company, Go Wingwalking and Wingwalk Buzz.

Possible Risk Factors

1. Physical Strain: Strength and balance to withstand high wind pressure take a toll on your body.

2. Medical Concerns: Wing walking is particularly risky for people suffering from epilepsy, heart ailments, or joint problems.

3. Weather Hazards: Inclement weather conditions like rain or strong winds can be a threat to safety.

4. Equipment Failure: Although rare, malfunctions in cables or harnesses can cause grievous consequences.

5. Pilot Error: Another uncommon cause of accidents is miscommunication between the wing walker and the pilot, or errors in aircraft operation.