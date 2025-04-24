7 Best Water Adventures In India To Make A Splash This Summer

As temperatures climb, there's no better way to cool off than with a splash. The water adventures in India are perfect for an escape for summer 2025 — from peaceful paddles to high-energy rides. Think kayaking through palm-lined canals, surfing mellow waves, or braving fast-flowing rapids. These aren't just holidays — they're stories you'll actually want to tell. Whether you're diving deep or skimming the surface, the country's coastlines and rivers offer a break from the usual, minus the crowds and cliches. So if your idea of fun includes a bit of chaos and a lot of water, this summer has your name on it.

Also Read: 6 Best Theme Parks In India To Beat The Heat This Summer

Here Are 7 Must-Try Water Adventures In India For Summer 2025:

1. Flyboarding in Goa

Forget banana boats — Goa's all about flyboarding now. If you've ever dreamt of levitating above the ocean like a superhero, this is your shot. Powered by a jet stream, the board lifts you up several feet above the water, giving you the illusion (and thrill) of flying. Head to Baina Beach near Vasco da Gama, where licensed operators offer short sessions. It's surprisingly beginner-friendly and insanely fun once you get the hang of the balance. The best time to try flyboarding is between October and May, but April is perfect for dodging the monsoon rush.

2. Scuba Diving in Andaman Islands

Photo: iStock

If your idea of summer fun involves neon fish and shipwrecks, you'll want to head straight to the Andaman Islands. With crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs, Havelock Island (now called Swaraj Dweep) is one of the best places in India for scuba diving. The diving season is in full swing from March to May, and with visibility up to 30 metres, it's easy to spot everything from clownfish to reef sharks. Not certified? No worries. Most dive schools offer beginner-friendly 'Try Dives' that don't need a licence. Top tip: Choose early morning dives for calm waters and fewer crowds.

3. Surfing in Tamil Nadu

Think surfing is just for Bali or Hawaii? Think again. The sleepy fishing village of Covelong (Kovalam) near Chennai has become a hotspot for India's surf culture. With consistent swells and surf schools aplenty, this is a great spot for both newbies and seasoned boarders. The Covelong Point Surf School offers lessons, equipment rentals, and a chill beach cafe scene. Summer sees smaller waves, ideal for beginners learning to stand up on the board without face-planting. Note: September hosts a surf and music festival that's worth planning for if you're extending your trip.

4. Kayaking in Kerala

Kayaking. Photo: iStock

Trade crowded houseboats for a more intimate experience in Kerala's backwaters. Kayaking here offers a slower, more serene way to glide through the lush lagoons and narrow canals of Alleppey or Kumarakom. You'll paddle past palm-fringed shores, sleepy villages, and maybe even spot kingfishers darting across the water. Opt for guided eco-tours that support local communities and operate in quieter parts of the backwaters. Pro Tip: Early morning sessions offer a misty, dreamlike vibe — and less heat.

Also Read: 10 Unmissable Marine Adventures For A Thrilling Summer 2025

5. Canoeing in Meghalaya

Ever seen a river so clear your boat looks like it's floating in mid-air? Welcome to the Umngot River in Dawki, Meghalaya. Best known for its transparent waters, this hidden gem near the India-Bangladesh border offers jaw-dropping canoe rides. Tour operators offer simple wooden boats and life jackets — no prior skills needed. Go between March and May when the water is at its clearest, before the monsoon sets in. A drone shot over the river is a must-have for your grid.

6. White Water Rafting in Rishikesh

White-Water Rafting. Photo: iStock

For those who like their water sports with a shot of adrenaline, white water rafting in Rishikesh is unbeatable. The Ganga River offers Grade I to IV rapids — enough to satisfy both first-timers and thrill-seekers. May is peak rafting season with ideal water flow and sunshine. The stretch from Shivpuri to Laxman Jhula is the most popular, covering about 16 km of foamy fun. Bonus: Post-raft beach camps with bonfires and music under the stars. Stick with government-approved operators and always wear a helmet.

7. Snorkelling in Lakshadweep

Don't want to commit to scuba gear? Snorkelling in Lakshadweep is your laid-back alternative. Agatti and Bangaram islands boast thriving coral reefs and calm lagoons, perfect for shallow dives. With water temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius and great visibility in summer, it's a top pick for underwater photography or just floating among colourful fish. Flights to Lakshadweep are limited, so plan ahead. Lakshadweep requires a special entry permit-even for Indian citizens.