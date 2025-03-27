6 Stunning Snorkelling Spots In India For Your Next Underwater Adventure

Forget palaces, mountains, and street food — India's underwater world is just as mesmerising, if not more. With a vast coastline, stunning islands, and diverse marine ecosystems, the country is home to some incredible snorkelling spots. From colourful coral reefs to fascinating shipwrecks, there's something for every diver, whether you're a beginner or an expert. The waters here are teeming with exotic marine life, including manta rays, reef sharks, and vibrant schools of fish. If you're looking for an adventure that goes beyond the usual tourist trail, these six snorkelling destinations in India offer an unforgettable experience beneath the waves.

Here Are 6 Best Snorkelling Destinations In India:

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

If there's one place in India that should be on every diver's bucket list, it's the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. With pristine beaches, unspoiled coral reefs, and an incredible variety of marine species, this archipelago is hands down the best place to go diving. Havelock Island is the most famous diving spot, with sites like Nemo Reef and The Wall offering everything from playful clownfish to stunning manta rays. For a more thrilling dive, Barracuda City is a must-visit — it's packed with vibrant coral gardens and schools of barracuda. And if you're lucky, you might even spot a dugong, India's marine mammal!

Best Time To Visit: October to May

Experience Level: Beginner to Advanced

2. Lakshadweep

Think Maldives, but without the crowds — Lakshadweep is India's best-kept snorkelling secret. This tropical paradise boasts clear blue waters, untouched coral reefs, and a staggering variety of fish species. Unlike other destinations, Lakshadweep's diving spots remain relatively unexplored, making it a dream for divers looking for a more intimate experience with nature. Bangaram and Kadmat Islands are top choices, offering breathtaking visibility and a chance to swim alongside turtles, reef sharks, and colourful parrotfish. The waters here are calm, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced divers.

Best Time To Visit: October to April

Experience Level: Beginner to Intermediate

3. Goa

Goa is famous for its lively nightlife and sun-kissed beaches, but did you know it also offers fantastic snorkelling? While the waters here aren't as clear as Andaman or Lakshadweep, the rich marine life and fascinating shipwrecks make up for it. The best diving spots include Grande Island, Suzy's Wreck, and Davy Jones Locker, where divers can explore old shipwrecks teeming with marine creatures like groupers, moray eels, and lionfish. The shallow waters and gentle currents make it a great choice for first-timers.

Best Time To Visit: October to May

Experience Level: Beginner

4. Puducherry

Puducherry isn't just about French cafes and colonial charm — it's also one of India's top snorkelling destinations. The town's coastline is home to some unique dive sites, with everything from colourful coral reefs to deep-sea wrecks. One of the most exciting spots is Temple Reef, an artificial reef created with old materials that has now become a thriving marine habitat. You'll spot angelfish, stingrays, and even the occasional reef shark. For those looking for deeper dives, The Wall and Aravind's Wall offer thrilling experiences with fascinating rock formations and abundant marine life.

Best Time To Visit: February to April, September to November

Experience Level: Beginner to Advanced

5. Tarkarli, Maharashtra

For those looking for an exciting yet affordable snorkelling experience, Tarkarli in Maharashtra is a fantastic choice. Situated along the Konkan coast, this lesser-known gem offers clear waters, vibrant corals, and a variety of fish species. Diving here is relatively easy, making it a great place for beginners. Expect to see schools of butterflyfish, angelfish, and even small octopuses as you explore the waters near the Sindhudurg Fort. Since Tarkarli is still gaining popularity as a diving destination, the reefs remain well-preserved and unspoiled.

Best Time to Visit: October to March

Experience Level: Beginner

6. Netrani Island, Karnataka

Just off the coast of Murudeshwar, Netrani Island (also called Pigeon Island) is one of India's most underrated diving destinations. The waters here are crystal-clear, teeming with butterflyfish, barracudas, and even whale sharks if you're lucky. One of the biggest highlights of snorkelling at Netrani is the excellent visibility, which allows divers to take in the full beauty of the underwater world. While the island itself is uninhabited, the diving experience makes the trip completely worth it.

Best Time To Visit: October to May

Experience Level: Intermediate to Advanced