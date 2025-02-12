What You Need To Know About Pickleball, If You Too Are A Beginner Like Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is a big-time fitness enthusiast, and her social media is proof. From yoga to Pilates, Mrunal loves to experiment with different workout forms to stay fit and healthy. Recently, the actress started a new hobby that is playing pickleball. Sharing a video on her Instagram, Mrunal revealed how she's a beginner and she's still learning to play. If you, too, are a beginner and want to play pickleball, here are all the health benefits you need to know before playing it. Take a look.

Also Read: Hania Aamir's Rosy Glow With Glossy Lips Is Enough To Set Winter Makeup Goals

1. Improves balance, hand-eye coordination and flexibility

Hitting and receiving the ball can help improve your hand-eye coordination as well as balance. It helps your mind stay sharp, supports cognitive function, and builds great footwork skills. Another benefit of playing pickleball is that the movement of your whole body during the game allows your joints to stay flexible.

2. Improves Heart Health

As per Healthline, pickleball is a great form of cardiovascular exercise that helps get your heart rate up. It can lead to better cholesterol and blood pressure levels that help lower the risk of heart disease.

3. It's easier on the joints.

Compared with other sports like tennis or running, pickleball puts a lot less stress on your joints and muscles. This game is a lot easier on the joints and minimises muscle and joint stress, making it an ideal sport for all ages.

4. It helps relieve stress.

Not only is pickleball a good exercise for your body, but there are some big mental health benefits to it as well. Like other physical activities, pickleball can give you a positive outlet when dealing with stress and anxiety.

5. Helps Burn Calories And Keeps You In Shape

Playing pickleball is a great way to burn some calories. This game can help one lose weight and improve overall cardiorespiratory fitness.

Also Read: Hania Aamir Aces Casual Chic In A Pair Of Jeans, Biscuit-Toned Layers And Chunky Sneakers