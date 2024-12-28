Who Was Greg Gumbel, Pioneering US Sports Broadcaster Who Died At 78

Sports broadcaster, Greg Gumbel, widely renowned for calling some of the biggest college and basketball games on popular US media networks, died on Friday (Dec 27) at his Florida residence, aged 78. Mr Gumbel's death was confirmed by his family in a social media post released by CBS Sports, where he had worked since 1989. As per reports, he had been diagnosed with cancer.

With a career spanning more than 50 years, Mr Gumbel was a pioneering voice in sports broadcasting. He was also the first Black commentator to call play-by-play of a major sports championship when he worked on Super Bowl XXXV for CBS.

“He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten,” his wife Marcy Gumbel and daughter Michelle Gumbel said in a statement.

A statement from CBS Sports on the passing of Greg Gumbel pic.twitter.com/Bp4ixu7mWB — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) December 27, 2024

Reactions pour in

David Berson, president and CEO of CBS Sports paid a glowing tribute to Mr Gumbel who worked with the network across two stints.

“A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time,” said Mr Berson.

Social media users also recounted some fond memories of Mr Gumbel and lamented that they would not be able to hear the booming voice in the commentary box again.

"Selection Sundays will never be the same again! RIP Mr Gumbel," said one user, while another added: "Had absolutely no idea how hard this would hit me."

A third commented: "So incredibly sad. So many March Madness memories of him. On a side note, I had no idea he was 78. Dude looked 20 years younger."

RIP @NFLonCBS @CBSSportsNet _ @cbsncaatourney best voice of all time Greg Gumbel_I'm so glad watching him call greatest games ever he always be voice CBS sports his legacy be around forever thank for great 50 years you truly be miss RIP Sport ICON 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/1AU3fqnXhj — James F Roets Jr (@f_roets93142) December 28, 2024

Watch: Championship Footballer Given Red Card For Performing Fortnite 'Take The L' Dance

Mr Gumbel was born on May 3, 1946, in New Orleans but grew up in Chicago and graduated from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1967 with a degree in English. He got his first gig as an announcer in the early 1970s at Channel 5 where he was tasked with broadcasting a high school basketball game every Saturday.

His career soared in the 1980s when he started covering the National Basketball Association before calling his first NFL match in 1988. During his decades-long career, he won local Emmy Awards and was the recipient of the 2007 Pat Summerall Award for excellence in sports broadcasting.