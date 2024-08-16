New Defence, Health Secretary In Top-Level Bureaucratic Reshuffle By Centre

The government today announced a big reshuffle of senior bureaucrats in key departments

The government today announced a big reshuffle of senior bureaucrats in key departments. The latest appointments, which include new postings across finance, defence, and minority affairs, reflect the government's emphasis on experience and continuity, sources said.

Senior bureaucrat Punya Salila Srivastava has been appointed Health Secretary as part of the major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle. Ms Srivastava, who is currently Special Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, will initially take over as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, according to a Personnel Ministry order. She will take over as the Health Secretary after Apurva Chandra retires on September 30.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has been named the new Defence Secretary. He will initially take over as the OSD in the ministry before assuming the post of the Defence Secretary following the retirement of Aramane Giridhar on October 31.

Minority Affairs Secretary Katikithala Srinivas will be the next Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary.

Senior bureaucrat Deepti Umashankar has been named new Secretary to the President.

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi will be Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the government order said.

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Nagaraju Maddirala, who is currently Additional Secretary in the Coal Ministry, will be new Financial Services Secretary in place of Mr Joshi.