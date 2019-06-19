New Congress Leader In Lok Sabha Welcomes House Speaker With A Poem

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said that as speaker of the Lok Sabha, one needs to be impartial and protect the dignity and spirit of the house

All India | | Updated: June 19, 2019 18:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
New Congress Leader In Lok Sabha Welcomes House Speaker With A Poem

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury dedicated a poem to new Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla


New Delhi: 

After the 17th Lok Sabha unanimously elected Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house, he was felicitated by the various leaders of the house including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

After PM Modi, newly-elected Congress Leader of Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary also addressed the speaker and expressed his party's commitment towards upholding parliamentary democracy.

Mr Chowdhary further said that as speaker of this house, one needs to be impartial and protect the dignity and spirit of this house as the speaker is the "presiding officer and custodian of the house and according to Nehru, represents the house, the freedom of the people and the nation itself."

Mr Chowdhary concluded his address by dedicating a poem to Om Birla saying: "Khuda se kya maangu tere vaaste (What do I ask for you from God?), sada khushiyon se bhare hon tere raaste, (May your ways always be filled with happiness and prosperity), hansi tere chehre pe rahe iss tarah, (I pray you always keep a smile on your face), khushboo phoolon ke saath rehti hai jis tarah (just like the beautiful fragrance residing in flowers)".

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Adhir Ranjan ChowdharyOm Birla

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsYoga DayNote 7 ProAsus 6z

................................ Advertisement ................................