Om Birla To Move Motion To Revoke Suspension Of 8 Opposition MPs Today

The suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha is likely to be revoked on Tuesday, sources said, citing a decision taken at a meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla.

Seven Congress and a CPI(M) MP were suspended on February 3 for unruly behaviour following a resolution passed by the Lok Sabha in the first part of the Budget session.

While the eight MPs were suspended for the entire session that is scheduled to conclude on April 2, opposition parties have been urging the speaker to revoke the suspensions during one of the sittings of the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader K Suresh said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move a motion at noon on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha for revoking the suspensions.

In a related development, the Lok Sabha Secretariat reminded the members that areas in the Parliament estate should be kept obstruction-free to ensure the movement of members.

When Congress members had urged Birla to revoke the suspensions, he had said such action is taken when someone climbs on the tables.

The suspended members are Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose (all Congress) and S Ventakesan [(CPI(M)].

The revocation of suspension of the eight MPs has been a key demand of the opposition since the second leg of the Budget session commenced on March 9.

Both the ruling and the opposition sides agreed that neither side would enter the well of the House to confront the other.

No member will tear papers and throw them towards the speaker or the chair, sources said, quoting another key decision taken at the meeting.

Also, no member will climb the officials' table to register a protest.

Birla expressed "deep concern" on Sunday over the showing of banners, placards, posters and use of certain language in the House by some MPs, and urged the leaders of all political parties to ensure discipline and high ethical conduct among their members.

In a letter to the leaders of all the parties that have members in the Lok Sabha, Birla said the House has always had a glorious tradition of dignified discussion and dialogue but for a while now, the dignity and prestige of the country's parliamentary democracy are being undermined by some of the members, both inside and outside the chamber and within the Parliament complex.

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