New Bengaluru Top Cop Speaks To NDTV After Takeover From Suspended Chief

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh.
Bengaluru:
Speaking to NDTV, Mr Singh said: "The action was taken on the basis of the FIR registered on Thursday."
The action against a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) member and three others in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium was taken on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) that was registered on Thursday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said.
Speaking to NDTV, Mr Singh said: "The action was taken on the basis of the FIR registered on Thursday."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world