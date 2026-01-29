New Aadhaar App: Selective Sharing, Consent Control At Your Fingertips

The Centre has launched a new Aadhaar App, which represents a significant step toward a citizen-focused, secure, and smooth digital identity verification process. Developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the app aims to change how people use Aadhaar in daily life by prioritising individuals, privacy, and consent.

The new Aadhaar App redefines identity verification with a straightforward yet effective approach: Show, Share, and Verify. It allows users to prove their identity digitally, anytime and anywhere, without needing to carry physical copies of Aadhaar or share more personal information than necessary.

Consent and Control at Your Fingertips

A major feature of the app is selective data sharing. Users can decide exactly which Aadhaar details to share like their name, photo, or address based on the situation. This ensures better privacy and gives residents complete control over their personal data through clear, real-time consent.

The app also supports offline and QR-based verification, making Aadhaar authentication quicker, safer, and easier at places like hotels, banks, airports, and government offices.

Designed for Ease of Living

Considering families, the app allows users to manage multiple Aadhaar profiles on one device, so they can handle Aadhaar-related tasks for family members from a single app. Residents can access Aadhaar services online, reducing the need for physical documents and trips to Aadhaar centers.

With improved security features like biometric protection and authentication history, the app enhances trust while broadening Aadhaar's use across different sectors.

Strengthening Digital India

Officials stated that the launch of the new Aadhaar App fits into India's larger vision of Digital Public Infrastructure, along with platforms like UPI and DigiLocker. By simplifying identity verification while protecting privacy, the app aims to improve service delivery, promote transparency, and enhance overall living conditions for citizens.

The new Aadhaar App is available for download on Android and iOS and supports multiple Indian languages, ensuring accessibility for users nationwide.