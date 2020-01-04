'Never Been Deterred By Trolls,' Says Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan

"I have always stood up for voicing my opinions for any cause," Nusrat Jahan said

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan said she has never been afraid of being trolled and raising her voice for any social cause. Ms Jahan, a Trinamool Congress MP, was heavily trolled on social media for wearing vermilion and "mangal sutra" while being sworn-in as an MP in June 2018.

She was also criticised for taking part in the Rathyatra ceremony of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) later last year.

"I have never been deterred by trolls or afraid of getting trolled because I do not give trolling any importance," she told PTI.

"I have always stood up for voicing my opinions for any cause. I believe in voicing my opinions on incidents occurring in our society," she said on Saturday.

Nusrat Jahan was accused of not doing anything for her constituency Basirhat after she greeted people on the Christmas eve.

Slamming the critics, she had tweeted: "U re-check ur facts..in the next 3months my work will show... change doesn't come in a day.. politicians or actors r not magicians... anyway.. I celebrate positivity.. obviously u don't..!! God bless.. and get some life. Merry Christmas."

Asked about her Twitter post in June 2019 where she took potshots at those trolling her for over "sindoor" (vermillion) and wearing a saree in parliament, Nusrat Jahan said, "I will always speak for an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion. My stand will never change."

The 29-year-old actress, who debuted in 2010, was speaking on the sidelines of a special screening of ''Asur'', where she is essaying the female lead role.

"Asur" is her first film after becoming an MP.