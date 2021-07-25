Neighbourhood First: India Delivers 200 Tonnes Of Medical Oxygen To Bangladesh

Medical Oxygen was delivered to Bangladesh in 10 containers

Keeping with India's Neighbourhood First policy, Indian Railways on Saturday delivered medical oxygen to Bangladesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar informed about the delivery via Twitter.

"Neighbourhood First delivers again. Oxygen Express from India arrives in Bangladesh," EAM Jaishankar tweeted. Indian Railways delivered 200 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh in 10 containers via the Oxygen Express for the first time ever.

"Indian Railways' Oxygen Express is set to embark on its journey to Bangladesh. This is the first time ever that the Oxygen Express is put into operation to a neighbouring country. Today, an indent was placed at Tata in Chakradharpur Division under South Eastern Railway to transport 200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Benapole, Bangladesh," the Ministry of Railways said in an official statement.

The loading of 200 metric tonnes (MT) of LMO in 10 containers rake has been completed at 09:25 am.

"It may be noted that Oxygen Expresses were started by Indian Railways on April 24, 2021, to provide respite to Indian states requiring medical oxygen. More than 35,000 MT of LMO was transported to 15 states. Around 480 Oxygen Expresses were operationalised," it added.

Oxygen Express trains have delivered more than 30,000 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to states and Union Territories so far across the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)