Explained: India's Neighbourhood First Policy

As Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi prepares to take oath for his third term, the focus is once again back on India's foreign policy and how it will take shape over the next five years. The country's Neighbourhood First Policy determines its engagement with neighbouring nations, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The policy prioritises improving physical, digital, and people-to-people connectivity within the region, while also boosting trade and commerce. Over time, the Neighbourhood First Policy has become a key institutional focus across various government departments responsible for managing relations and policies with our neighbours.



History

India has historically shared deep cultural, economic and political ties with its neighbours. After independence, India aimed to establish itself as a regional leader. However, historical conflicts, differing political ideologies and border disputes often strained these relationships. It officially came to being in 2008.



Significance



1. Countering Chinese influence: By collaborating closely with neighbouring countries, India can counterbalance Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean region.



2. Support in multilateral forums: Working with neighbouring partners strengthens India's leadership role in representing the interests of the Global South at international forums. This fosters better understanding and cooperation on global issues.



3. Ensuring territorial integrity: Collaboration with neighbouring countries is essential for India to protect its territorial integrity and tackle separatist threats effectively.



4. Increasing maritime security: Effective cooperation with neighbours is key to bolstering maritime security, which enables India to tackle transnational security challenges more effectively.



5. Addressing energy security: Close cooperation with neighbouring countries is critical for India's energy security, particularly concerning the import of oil and gas through sea routes.



6. Bridging development deficits: Actively engaging with neighbouring countries helps in the development of India's northeastern states, thus narrowing development disparities in the region.



7. Leveraging soft power diplomacy: India's deep cultural and historical connections with its neighbours strengthen people-to-people ties, solidifying India's influence in the region through soft power diplomacy.



Challenges



1. Geopolitical tensions: Issues like border disputes and political disagreements can complicate relationships.



2. Implementation issues: Difficulties in executing cross-border projects due to logistical and bureaucratic challenges.



3. Economic differences: Different levels of economic development among neighbouring countries can affect the balance and effectiveness of cooperation.



Bilateral Relations



1. Bangladesh: India has significantly improved its relations with Bangladesh, focusing on resolving border issues, improving trade and collaborating on water-sharing agreements.



2. Nepal: While historical and cultural ties are strong, India-Nepal relations have faced challenges, particularly on political issues and border disputes. Efforts are on to strengthen bilateral ties through economic cooperation and infrastructural projects.



3. Sri Lanka: India's relationship with Sri Lanka has seen ups and downs. The focus is on addressing shared security concerns, such as maritime security, and improving economic ties.



4. Pakistan: India-Pakistan relations remain strained due to historical conflicts, terrorism and border disputes. While Neighbourhood First aims at regional cooperation, progress with Pakistan has been limited.



5. Myanmar: India has fostered strong relations with Myanmar, focusing on connectivity projects, economic cooperation and security collaboration, particularly in the northeastern region.



Major initiatives



SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation): India has played a major role in SAARC, aimed at promoting regional cooperation. However, the effectiveness of SAARC has been limited due to political differences, particularly between India and Pakistan.



BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation): BIMSTEC has gained prominence as an alternative to SAARC, focusing on economic cooperation, security, and cultural exchange among countries bordering the Bay of Bengal.



Infrastructure projects



1. BBIN Initiative (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal): Improving road and rail connectivity.



2. Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project: Connecting India with Myanmar and further with Southeast Asia.



3. Chabahar Port: Developing a strategic port in Iran to improve connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia.