"Sorry Mom": NEET Student With Folded Hands In Video Before Killing Self

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant has allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Hingoli, saying "Sorry, Mom" in a video recorded shortly before he killed himself.

The student, identified as Sushil Dhage, had appeared in the NEET (UG) 2026 exam on June 21, after the May 3 medical entrance test was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak.

"Mom, I am going to take my own life today. Mom, please don't worry at all. In my next life, I will be born from your womb again and won't cause you this kind of pain," he said with folded hands in a video recorded on his mobile phone.

"Just forgive me, Mom. Stay with Sumedh, Mom. Take good care of yourself and don't worry about me. I am in deep pain... I can't do anything... I don't understand anything anymore. Just forgive me, Mom," he said as he broke down in the 33-second-long video.

He then sent the clip to his family and jumped into a well.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses was held on May 3 but was cancelled on May 12 due to allegations of a question paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigated the case and arrested the alleged kingpin behind the leak, identifying him as a Pune-based chemistry lecturer.

A re-examination was held on June 21.

The NEET is taken annually by millions of candidates competing for about 1,00,000 undergraduate seats.