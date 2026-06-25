"Sorry Mom": NEET Student With Folded Hands In Video Before Killing Self

- An 18-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Maharashtra's Hingoli district
- The student recorded a 33-second video apologising to his mother before killing himself
- He appeared in the NEET exam on June 21 after the May 3 test was cancelled
An 18-year-old NEET aspirant has allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Hingoli, saying "Sorry, Mom" in a video recorded shortly before he killed himself.
The student, identified as Sushil Dhage, had appeared in the NEET (UG) 2026 exam on June 21, after the May 3 medical entrance test was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak.
"Mom, I am going to take my own life today. Mom, please don't worry at all. In my next life, I will be born from your womb again and won't cause you this kind of pain," he said with folded hands in a video recorded on his mobile phone.
"Just forgive me, Mom. Stay with Sumedh, Mom. Take good care of yourself and don't worry about me. I am in deep pain... I can't do anything... I don't understand anything anymore. Just forgive me, Mom," he said as he broke down in the 33-second-long video.
He then sent the clip to his family and jumped into a well.
The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses was held on May 3 but was cancelled on May 12 due to allegations of a question paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigated the case and arrested the alleged kingpin behind the leak, identifying him as a Pune-based chemistry lecturer.
A re-examination was held on June 21.
The NEET is taken annually by millions of candidates competing for about 1,00,000 undergraduate seats.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
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